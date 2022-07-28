Memorial service honors 53 lives lost after migrants found inside trailer in San Antonio last month

It's been one month since 53 people died in the back of an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side. The trailer found on Quintana Road on June 27 had 67 people inside from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. They had no water and no air conditioning. In the weeks that followed, a huge memorial has grown. KSAT's Leigh Waldman is there and said a memorial service just wrapped up.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been one month since 53 people died in the back of an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side of San Antonio.

The trailer found on Quintana Road on June 27 had 67 people inside from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. They had no water and no air conditioning.

Currently, four people are in custody for their roles in what happened.

It’s been one month since 53 people died here on Quintana Rd. In the weeks since, a huge memorial has been created honoring their lives and their journey to the United States. pic.twitter.com/tMeloTRMGq — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) July 28, 2022

In the weeks that followed, a huge memorial has grown.

On Wednesday, a memorial service was held to discuss that we are united and we each have more in common than we think.

“Tonight, we remember. May we never forget that we are human beings,” speaker Katrina Ornelas said.

The service started with a prayer in both English and Spanish.

Ad

Speakers called for people to have compassion and love for those coming to the United States seeking a better life.

Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores spoke about fighting for migrant rights. She said that, at the last county commissioners’ meeting, they passed $1 million to help with legal aid for migrants.

Sandragrace Martinez, who has led the charge in organizing the memorial service, hopes people push for change so this doesn’t continue to happen.

“We are more united than we believe, and that we can turn tragedy into a story of hope and that these migrants did not die in vain. This is where we pivot. I’m making sure of that,” Martinez said.

When people visit the memorial, they will immediately notice the 53 crosses of those who lost their lives and also see photos of the victims and their names displayed.

Ad

Martinez says she’s working on a book to honor their stories.