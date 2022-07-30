$5,000 worth of school supplies donated to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

BEXAR COUNTY – USAA Real Estate donated $5,000 worth of school supplies to the children of Bexar County.

The company made the donation Friday to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO shared photos of the donation on its Facebook page, announcing the distribution of supplies.

“BCSO will be participating in several back-to-school events where backpacks will be handed out to children in Bexar County,” said sheriff’s office said.

Individuals interested in the events are asked to follow the BCSO Facebook Page for updates.

Lastly, BCSO thanked USAA Real Estate for its contribution to the community.

School supplies donated by USAA to the Bexar County Sheriffs Office. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

BCSO deputies with school supply donations from USAA. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

BCSO deputies packing donations from USAA onto truck. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

