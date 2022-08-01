Kendall County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for child sex abuse

Jose Alfonso Jimenez, 46, of Comfort, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl under 14. Jimenez was also assessed a $10,000 fine. He must serve at least half of his sentence before he is first eligible for parole. Jimenez will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Jose Alfonso Jimenez, 46, was also assessed a $10,000 fine. Jimenez must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

During the trial, three young women testified to being sexually abused by Jimenez from 2012 to 2016. The victims testified that Jimenez would use gifts to lure them.

“The strength of these young women and child to be able to face their abuser in court and testify truthfully against him cannot be admired and praised enough. In sexual abuse of children cases, frequently the only evidence is the word of the sexually abused child. This jury clearly understood the law and held this child molester accountable for his actions. I hope his victims and their families are able to move on and heal from this. If there are any other victims of Jimenez, please contact local law enforcement,” said Kendall County Special Victims Prosecutor Nick Socias in a statement.

