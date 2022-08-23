SAPD searching for gunmen who killed man during home invasion on North Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men who broke into a North Side apartment last month and killed 29-year-old Jacoy Ray Grant.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men who broke into a North Side apartment last month and killed 29-year-old Jacoy Ray Grant.

Grant died from a gunshot wound to the chest on July 23 at his apartment in the 16400 block of Henderson Pass.

Police said that two masked men kicked down the door and demanded money from Grant. After pistol-whipping the man, they then shot him once in the torso.

The gunmen left before the police arrived.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information on the men to come forward.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Ad

Read also: