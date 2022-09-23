Santikos offers $1 movies in Fall Movie Series

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Entertainment is bringing back its $1 Fall Movie Series.
Each week, from Sept. 24 through Nov. 3, Santikos theaters will offer two movies a week for $1 admission.
Here is the schedule:
- Week 1: Sept. 24 - 29
- Casper
- Beetlejuice
- Week 2: Sept. 30 - Oct. 6
- The Corpse Bride
- The Lost Boys
- Week 3: Oct. 7 - 13
- Coraline
- Little Shop of Horrors: Directors Cut
- Week 4: Oct. 14 - 20
- Monster House
- Midsommar
- Week 5: Oct. 21 - 27
- The Addams Family (2019)
- Hereditary
- Week 6: Oct. 28 - Nov. 3
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- IT (2017)
In addition to the $1 fall movie promotion, there are other ways to save at Santikos. There are movie discounts each Tuesday, military discounts each Monday, and a special discount for teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders from Sept. 30 – Oct. 19.