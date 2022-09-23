94º

Santikos offers $1 movies in Fall Movie Series

$1 Fall Movie Series offered Sept. 24-Nov. 3

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Santikos is offering $1 tickets on select movies through Nov. 3, 2022. (Santikos Entertainment)

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Entertainment is bringing back its $1 Fall Movie Series.

Each week, from Sept. 24 through Nov. 3, Santikos theaters will offer two movies a week for $1 admission.

Here is the schedule:

  • Week 1: Sept. 24 - 29
    • Casper
    • Beetlejuice
  • Week 2: Sept. 30 - Oct. 6
    • The Corpse Bride
    • The Lost Boys
  • Week 3: Oct. 7 - 13
    • Coraline
    • Little Shop of Horrors: Directors Cut
  • Week 4: Oct. 14 - 20
    • Monster House
    • Midsommar
  • Week 5: Oct. 21 - 27
    • The Addams Family (2019)
    • Hereditary
  • Week 6: Oct. 28 - Nov. 3
    • Hotel Transylvania (2012)
    • IT (2017)

In addition to the $1 fall movie promotion, there are other ways to save at Santikos. There are movie discounts each Tuesday, military discounts each Monday, and a special discount for teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders from Sept. 30 – Oct. 19.

