Santikos offers $1 movies in Fall Movie Series

Santikos is offering $1 tickets on select movies through Nov. 3, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Entertainment is bringing back its $1 Fall Movie Series.

Each week, from Sept. 24 through Nov. 3, Santikos theaters will offer two movies a week for $1 admission.

Here is the schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 24 - 29 Casper Beetlejuice

Week 2: Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 The Corpse Bride The Lost Boys

Week 3: Oct. 7 - 13 Coraline Little Shop of Horrors: Directors Cut

Week 4: Oct. 14 - 20 Monster House Midsommar

Week 5: Oct. 21 - 27 The Addams Family (2019) Hereditary

Week 6: Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Hotel Transylvania (2012) IT (2017)



In addition to the $1 fall movie promotion, there are other ways to save at Santikos. There are movie discounts each Tuesday, military discounts each Monday, and a special discount for teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders from Sept. 30 – Oct. 19.

