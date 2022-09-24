Man charged with murder after fatally shooting another man during robbery, police say

Michael Lavelle Randle is being held in the Bexar County Jail and his bond is set at $200,000.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting another man during an attempted robbery at his apartment is now behind bars, according to San Antonio police.

Michael Lavelle Randle, 19, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Maleik Murphy, 21, police records show.

His arrest stems from a robbery on Sept. 2 at Midcrown Apartments.

According to an affidavit, a witness called the police, claiming a group of men was breaking into an apartment and were holding his brother at gunpoint.

As officers were arriving at the complex, Murphy was shot and killed inside of the apartment, according to an affidavit.

Three suspects were identified by police based on descriptions provided by a witness.

Police said all three suspects and two witnesses were taken in for questioning.

The two witnesses identified one suspect as Deveon Taylor-White, an affidavit states.

A witness claimed they saw Taylor-White pointing a gun at Murphy’s back as he was forced into the apartment, police said.

The second witness told officers Taylor-White gave orders to another suspect, named “Mike,” to shoot and kill Murphy, according to SAPD.

Taylor-White was arrested the day of the incident and was charged with murder.

Throughout the course of the investigation, police were able to identify the other suspect as Randle. Police said Randle had confirmed Taylor-White was a friend of his.

A witness also selected Randle in a photo line-up as the person who shot and killed Murphy, an affidavit states.

Randle is being held in the Bexar County Jail, and his bond is set at $200,000.