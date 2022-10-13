Toys ‘R’ Us opens in malls in San Antonio, across Texas

A view of Macy's Toys "R" Us on July 11, 2022 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

SAN ANTONIO – The beloved Toys ‘R’ Us retailer has returned, this time inside hundreds of Macy’s stores.

Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, including four in San Antonio. See a list of locations below.

Another nine Toys ‘R’ Us locations are expected to open in the Lone Star State in the coming months.

The partnership between Toys ‘R’ Us and Macy’s was announced in July, four years after Toys ‘R’ Us shuttered all of its U.S. stores.

At the time, Toys ‘R’ Us had already filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and was saddled with $5 billion in debt as it tried to compete with retail giants like Amazon and Walmart, the AP reported.

The chain, known for its “I’m a Toys R Us kid” jingle and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot, first tried to make a comeback in 2019 by opening stores in Houston and in New Jersey, but those locations closed in January 2021.

Over the summer, Macy’s partnered with WHP Global to bring the retailer to every Macy’s in the country.

The rollout started in late July, and stores were reconstructed to include shops ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet. The square footage may expand during the holiday season, according to Macy’s.

Here is a list of Texas malls where you can now find Toys ‘R’ Us inside Macy’s:

La Plaza

Almeda

Del Norte

Cielo Vista

Pearland

Northpark Center

Stonebriar Centre

Hulen

Parks At Arlington

North Star

Barton Creek Square

Shops At La Cantera

Woodlands

Galleria At Houston

First Colony

Ingram Park

Baybrook

South Park

Willowbrook

La Palmera

Deerbrook

The Domain

Village At Fairview

Lakeline

Galleria

Here’s a list of malls where Toys ‘R’ Us will soon be inside Macy’s:

Shops At Willow Bend

Town East

Firewheel Town Center

Memorial City

North East

Irving

Southlake Town Square

Westbend

Highlands Of Flower Mound

