Toys ‘R’ Us opens in malls in San Antonio, across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The beloved Toys ‘R’ Us retailer has returned, this time inside hundreds of Macy’s stores.
Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, including four in San Antonio. See a list of locations below.
Another nine Toys ‘R’ Us locations are expected to open in the Lone Star State in the coming months.
The partnership between Toys ‘R’ Us and Macy’s was announced in July, four years after Toys ‘R’ Us shuttered all of its U.S. stores.
At the time, Toys ‘R’ Us had already filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and was saddled with $5 billion in debt as it tried to compete with retail giants like Amazon and Walmart, the AP reported.
The chain, known for its “I’m a Toys R Us kid” jingle and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot, first tried to make a comeback in 2019 by opening stores in Houston and in New Jersey, but those locations closed in January 2021.
Over the summer, Macy’s partnered with WHP Global to bring the retailer to every Macy’s in the country.
The rollout started in late July, and stores were reconstructed to include shops ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet. The square footage may expand during the holiday season, according to Macy’s.
Here is a list of Texas malls where you can now find Toys ‘R’ Us inside Macy’s:
- La Plaza
- Almeda
- Del Norte
- Cielo Vista
- Pearland
- Northpark Center
- Stonebriar Centre
- Hulen
- Parks At Arlington
- North Star
- Barton Creek Square
- Shops At La Cantera
- Woodlands
- Galleria At Houston
- First Colony
- Ingram Park
- Baybrook
- South Park
- Willowbrook
- La Palmera
- Deerbrook
- The Domain
- Village At Fairview
- Lakeline
- Galleria
Here’s a list of malls where Toys ‘R’ Us will soon be inside Macy’s:
- Shops At Willow Bend
- Town East
- Firewheel Town Center
- Memorial City
- North East
- Irving
- Southlake Town Square
- Westbend
- Highlands Of Flower Mound
