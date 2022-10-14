Early-morning fire spreads to second building at North Side construction business, SAFD says

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged more than one building at a North Side construction business early Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged more than one building at a North Side construction business early Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a lot owned by Guido Brothers Construction on Breeden Avenue, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a fire in a mobile home which then spread to a second one.

A battalion chief said the mobile homes appeared to be the type typically used at a construction site for an office, but it looks like they haven’t been used in a while.

Fire officials said just before the call they received another about a grass fire nearby on Recoleta Street. They are not sure if this fire was caused by that, or if the construction fire was the original cause.

The battalion chief did say it was fortunate that the fire did not spread to an outer building, as it contained a lot of wood.

No one was on the property at the time of the fire and no one was hurt putting out the flames.

Fire investigators will now try and determine the exact cause.