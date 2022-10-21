San Antonio teen witnesses boyfriend’s car crash through FaceTime

A local teen had to call for help early Friday morning after witnessing by way of FaceTime a car crash involving her boyfriend on the city’s far Northwest Side.

Sierra Martinez says she and her boyfriend, who was a passenger in the car, were taking part in a video chat before 5 a.m. when she noticed things suddenly go wrong.

“You know when you crash, everything goes forward?” she said. “I saw them go forward. Then you could hear it, like if they hit something.”

San Antonio police say the teenage driver of the car was speeding while heading south on the Loop 1604 access road near Braun Road.

They say he lost control of the car, causing it to roll over and crash through a chain link fence.

The crumbled wreckage landed in a dark ditch, almost hidden from the sight of passing drivers.

Martinez said she tried repeatedly to get her boyfriend back on the phone but had no luck.

She then woke up her mother, and with the help of a GPS locator, the two headed to the scene.

They also called 911, alerting the police to the crash.

“I was so scared. I was crying a little bit,” Martinez said. “I thought he was in there and he was, like, you know, dead.”

As it turned out, police found only one of the teens still at the scene.

They say he had been ejected from the car and suffered a large puncture wound on his back.

Police say paramedics told them that had officers not found him in time, he may not have survived.

The other two teens, the driver and Martinez’s boyfriend, had already left the scene, police said.

They say both of them went home, although one later went to a hospital on his own.

Police said traffic investigators would be taking over the case and deciding what charges, if any, the driver would face.