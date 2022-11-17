58º

TxDOT begins construction on FM 1103 expansion project

Construction is expected to be finished by 2026

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

TxDOT starts construction on FM 1103 expansion project (TxDOT)

TxDOT has started construction on a $39.2 million project that will enhance transportation in the San Antonio area.

The project will work to improve traffic congestion by expanding the existing two-lane road along FM 1103 from I-35 to Rodeo Way in Comal and Guadalupe counties into four lanes, which includes adding a center turn lane, according to a news release.

Six-foot sidewalks and five-foot bike lanes will also be added in each direction. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

“Today, we’re excited to bring much-needed congestion relief and safety improvements to the citizens of Cibolo and Schertz who travel on the FM 1103 corridor every day,” said TxDOT San Antonio Deputy District Engineer Charles Benavidez.

