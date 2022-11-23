Woman arrested again after threatening former DA Nico LaHood, court files show

Rebekah Arreguin, 55, was arrested for violating her bond on a charge of retaliation. She's accused of threatening former Bexar County district attorney Nico LaHood.

San Antonio – A woman was arrested Tuesday for violating her bond on a charge of retaliation against the former Bexar County district attorney.

Rebekah Arreguin, 55, is accused of threatening to harm attorney Nico LaHood and his family.

According to the original arrest warrant affidavit, Arreguin called LaHood’s law firm more than 100 times last spring and left “obscene and threatening voicemails” blaming LaHood for her convictions while he was serving as the county’s district attorney.

In a voicemail left on June 16, Arreguin said one of her family members was going to assault LaHood’s children, the affidavit states.

Arreguin was arrested on the original warrant in July. She was released on $20,000 bond and was put on full house arrest. During court proceedings, she was ordered not to have contact with LaHood, his family or his law office, court records show.

The records indicate that Arreguin violated the conditions of her bond and was rearrested on Tuesday. Her bond was increased to $50,000.

