What to know about attending the Valero Alamo Bowl in downtown San Antonio

Caden Sterns leads the Longhorns onto the field at the Alamodome for the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado.

If you’re getting ready to head to the Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday, make sure you plan ahead with these tips and tricks for attending the big game.

The Texas Longhorns are facing the Washington Huskies at 8 p.m., bringing in fans from all across the state and the country.

Massive crowds are expected in downtown San Antonio. And with large amounts of people comes congestion and parking challenges.

Watch: Texas, Washington players ride Tidal Surge, interact with dolphins at SeaWorld San Antonio ahead of Alamo Bowl

Tickets

Entry for the game can still be purchased online either through Ticketmaster or calling the ticket office at 210-704-6666.

Prices on Ticketmaster range from $55 to more than $700, depending on where you want to sit. You could also use third-party sites like StubHub and ticketsales.com.

Find more info on tickets, suites and game-day upgrades here.

Parking at the Alamodome

. (Alamodome)

Parking at the Alamodome itself is exclusive to only Alamodome parking permit users.

The City of San Antonio is offering free parking at its City Tower location on 117 W. Commerce Street if you arrive between 4 – 7:30 PM tonight. This is first come, first served.

For anyone who wants to park downtown, they suggest arriving about 2 to 3 hours early to avoid congestion. You can enjoy the Fan Zone at the north block of the Alamodome or the official Tailgate Town party if you were lucky enough to pre-purchase a lot.

Paid parking is also available at the Convention Center lot located at the corner of Montana Street and Tower of Americas Way.

If you don’t have a permit and you plan on driving, you could also try downtown parking lots nearby between Commerce and Nolan on Cherry Street or the private lots near the Alamodome, which vary in price.

You can find the list of downtown parking locations here but remember there might be some walking involved.

VIA park and ride

VIA is helping fans get to the game.

What VIA is really trying to push this year is the Park & Ride located at Crossroads Mall, located at 151 N. Crossroads Blvd., Balcones Heights, TX, 78201.

Parking is free here and riders will pay a $1.30 fare each way using the shuttle. Drop-off is at the Robert Thompson Transit Center located at the Alamodome.

Some things to know before taking the shuttle:

Service to the Alamodome begins at 5 PM, three hours before game start.

Service ends one hour after the game.

Park & Ride ticket sales end at 8 PM.

Although its $1.30 each way, discounts are offered to seniors, veterans, activity duty personnel and students. Cash and credit are accepted on location. You can use VIA passes too. For even faster boarding, you can pre-purchase fares on the VIA goMobile app.

Rideshare or taxi

If driving is way too much of an issue for you, don’t worry.

Technology has given us rideshare apps with the drop-off location for rideshares and taxis located on Lot D.

The address for Lot D is: 500 Tower of Americas Way, San Antonio, TX 78205

Courtesy of Silver Eagle Beverages, they are offering a discount on Uber. Just use the code HOLIDAYRIDE before January 2nd. It’s valid for $5 off two rides before that date.

What to bring and what to leave at home

The Alamodome Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Valero Alamo Bowl.

. (Alamodome)

Here are the rules regarding permitted bags, provided directly from the Alamodome website:

Small bags and/or clutches - 5.5″ x 8.5″ or smaller

Clear Bags – (Plastic, vinyl, or PVC) 12″ x 6″ x 12″

1-Gallon Clear Freezer Bag – (Ziploc bag or similar) 12″ x 12″ or smaller

Medically Necessary Bags – required for medical equipment and accommodations, such as chilled medication, oxygen, lactation pump, etc. (Medication, such as pill bottles, epi-pens, inhalers, etc. that do not require a bag larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ should be brought in a bag that meets the above specifications.)

Diaper Bags – bag must be paired with a guardian and child, upon entry, and contain diaper-changing related items, such as diapers, wipes, etc. Diaper bags are not subject to the 12″ x 6″ x 12″ sizing.

Backpacks, camera cases, mesh bags, purses, seat cushions, clear backpacks, tinted plastic bags, over-sized totes, binocular cases, printed pattern plastic bags and folding chair bags are not allowed inside the Alamodome.

The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security.

There are also certain items that are prohibited.

The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security. The following list of items is prohibited and was provided directly from the Alamodome website.

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Ballons (helium, air filled or deflated)

Bottles, cans, and beverage containers of any kind*

Cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3″ when extended

Chairs, stools or other seating devices

Chains (metal)

Costumes (dangerous in nature) including nunchucks, pitchforks, sling blades, axes, swords, whips, nooses, etc.)

Electronic Cigarettes

Firearms

Flasks

Inflatable objects (including footballs)

Knives or Multi Tools (pocketknives, switchblades, lock-blades, throwing stars, scissors)

Large Purses or Backpacks

Large Hats or Signs

Laser Pointers or Laser Pens

Mace (pepper or tear gas)

Noisemakers

Outside food or beverage*

Poles, sticks or rods of any kind

Posters and Signs

Sealed packages of any kind

Swords (Plastic, Metal)

Tripods, monopods and selfie sticks

Video Cameras/Recording Device (including GoPro devices)

*Exceptions will be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs.

Watch next: SKY 12: Valero Alamo Bowl -- Ricos River Rally