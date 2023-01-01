78º

One person injured in shooting on Loop 1604, San Antonio police say

The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on North 1604 West at Paesanos Parkway.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times on Loop 1604 early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a car was driving alongside another vehicle when they saw flashes of gunfire.

The suspects fled the location, and the victim’s car pulled over and parked.

San Antonio Fire responded and found the passenger shot multiple times in the arm; the driver was not hurt.

SAPD said there was not much suspect or suspect vehicle information given.

This is an active investigation.

