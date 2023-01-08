Crews respond to East Side fire; building a total loss, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned building on the East Side is considered a total loss following a fire early Sunday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 1:40 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of N. New Braunfels.

Upon arrival, SAFD said the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said the fire quickly spread throughout the home. Firefighters went on the defensive and prevented the spread to neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported, and Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.