Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured.

The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive.

According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect grab several watches on display in the jewelry department and then walk suspiciously throughout the store.

The woman began to walk out of the store when the employee confronted her, police said.

The employee repeatedly asked the suspect to come back into the store with the unpaid items, but the woman refused, police said.

The suspect then shoved the employee to the ground and fled the location. The employee suffered injuries to her face, knees, and ankles, police said.

If you recognize the woman, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

