Open Court: The trial of Andre McDonald, Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife

SAN ANTONIO – After several delays, the trial for Andre McDonald is set to begin on Jan. 17 with jury selection.

After several delays, the trial for Andre McDonald is set to begin on Jan. 17 with jury selection.

KSAT Reporter Erica Hernandez recaps the events that led to his arrest and also a look at what we can expect from the upcoming trial.

Background

The Air Force Major is facing first-degree felony murder and tampering with evidence charges in connection with his wife’s death.

In 2019, his wife Andreen McDonald disappeared after last being seen on Feb. 28.

Andre McDonald was the prime suspect in her disappearance immediately after she was reported missing by her family and friends.

According to court records, he gave investigators conflicting statements on her whereabouts and then stopped cooperating altogether and hired an attorney.

It wasn’t until July 2019 that Andreen McDonald’s remains were found on private property out in far north Bexar County.

McDonald was indicted in October 2019 on murder and tampering with evidence charges.

A year later, he was released on bail after multiple delays to his trial, a controversial decision derided by Andreen’s family.

Now, his case will be heard by a Bexar County jury. If found guilty of murder McDonald faces anywhere from 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

