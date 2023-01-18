WATCH LIVE: Pretrial motions in Andre McDonald murder trial

69º

SAN ANTONIO – A judge will hear arguments Wednesday regarding the defense team’s motion to dismiss evidence in the murder trial of an Air Force major accused of killing his wife.

Andre McDonald is accused of the 2019 murder of his wife Andreen McDonald, whose remains were found four months after she disappeared.

On Tuesday, a jury was selected for McDonald’s trial in the 399th district criminal court.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday and KSAT 12 will livestream it from gavel to gavel.

If found guilty, McDonald is facing up to life in prison.

To catch up on this case, watch “Open Court: The Trial of Andre McDonald” out now on KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

KSAT Reporter Erica Hernandez recaps the events that led to his arrest and also a look at what we can expect from the upcoming trial.

