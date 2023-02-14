Roommates carjacked at gunpoint say their only car was their livelihood

SAN ANTONIO – Two roommates say their vehicle, which had a 2-year-old child inside, was taken at gunpoint in front of their home Sunday night.

Marianne Jaso and Scott Blum told police a man carjacked their only car in front of their home in the 2000 block of West Laurel Street.

“He said crank the car, or I’m blasting this S**t. He was like, you know what this is,” said Marianne Jaso.

The two said they had just parked in front of their home when they noticed a white pickup truck follow them down their street. Moments later, they were face to face with a gunman. Jason’s 2-year-old daughter was with them at the time.

“For a split second, I didn’t know if she was going to grow up, and if she was going to grow up, I didn’t know if I was going to be around to watch it,” told Marianne Jaso.

Both Jaso and Blum are thankful no one was hurt. However, they told KSAT making ends meet from now on will be difficult.

Blum is a contractor and had most of his tools in the car. He said he’ll have to take the bus or walk to get to his jobs.

As for the tools, he thinks he’ll just have to buy more.

On top of the monetary value of what was stolen, the car also had sentimental value. Blum says he’s spent thousands of dollars and countless hours working on the car.

“I cried because it’s my hard work that I put into that car… and just to see it drive away,” said Scott Blum.

Jaso explained her insurance would pay them the market value of the car if it is not found in 30 days. She isn’t sure what they’ll do in the meantime but says she does want to be prepared if something like this ever happens again.

“We’re definitely investing in a gun after this,” said Jaso.

San Antonio Police have not made an arrest in this case. Blum has this message for the people responsible.

“Why don’t you go work hard for your stuff instead of stealing it like a coward,” told us Blum.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit its website here. Tips can be made anonymously.