Woman accused of strangling person, assaulting another during robbery at Windcrest home

Seleste Sandoval-Pena, 30, was charged with aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation, assault causing bodily injury and terroristic threat in the incident that happened on Thursday in the 6400 block of Spindrift Drive, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – Windcrest police arrested a woman who they say strangled a person and assaulted another person during a robbery.

Seleste Sandoval-Pena, 30, was charged with aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation, assault causing bodily injury and terroristic threat in the incident that happened on Thursday in the 6400 block of Spindrift Drive, police said.

She was previously wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation warrant for a charge of driving while intoxicated.

On Thursday, Sandoval-Pena went inside the home and stole a person’s car keys, according to a news release by Windcrest police. She then strangled that person and told them she was going to have them killed, police said.

Another person at the home tried to intervene, but Sandoval-Pena hit that person, causing bodily injury.

Police said Sandoval-Pena was an acquaintance of both of the victims.

Booking records show she was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Friday.

Read also: