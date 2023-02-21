Black Restaurant Week to raise money for San Antonio Food Bank

Black Restaurant Week San Antonio is a week-long event that celebrates the contributions of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, and businesses across the culinary industry.

The program is partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank, as a way to help families across the community.

Roots Salad Kitchen is one of the many spots participating in Black Restaurant Week.

“We needed something healthy in the area,” Lem Dixon, owner of Roots Salad Kitchen said.

Dixon saw the need in the area for healthy options and opened a restaurant. His idea is: Eat good, look good, feel good.

“You know, we came up with that motto, that slogan. I think it works perfect for what we have here,” Dixon said.

The Southwest Jerk Salad is the most popular item on the menu and for every salad sold, a portion will go to the San Antonio Food Bank.

“For every item, every special item during Black Restaurant Week a dollar will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank. Combine that with the Tim Duncan Foundation, who is able to donate $2 and cents, are in the food bank math. One dollar equals seven meals, 21 meals. Our favorite Tim Duncan’s number will then be donated to the food bank,” Lauren Deal with the San Antonio Food Bank said.

And right now, the San Antonio Food Bank is working to help thousands and thousands of families every week.

“We’re serving 100,000 folks each week and serve in 29 counties. So the need is there. It’s great. And while we’d love to see it go down and we’re working to make sure we shorten the line, we’re having to feed the line in the process,” Deal said.

As for Lem and Roots Salad Kitchen, there are big plans on the horizon.

“We got a lot of big things coming up, some expansion coming up. I can’t say right now exactly what it is just yet,” Dixon said.

You can learn more about Black Restaurant Week by clicking here. To see the Roots Salad Kitchen menu, click here.

“The restaurant industry is hard. There’s nothing easy about it. So to highlight, you know, what we’re doing, especially in the black community during Black History Month, I think it is great. It gives us a little boost that we need,” Dixon said.