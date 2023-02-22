San Antonio Brahmas GM no longer with team just days after first game, XFL confirms

SAN ANTONIO – The XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas had a let down on the field losing their season opener and just days later they’ve now seen a shakeup in their front office.

The XFL confirmed on Wednesday that Mike Sheehan, general manager and vice president of business/event operations for the team, is no longer an employee of the league. Per league policy, a reason for the change was not given.

“As a centralized model, all decisions for the team are made by the League office, in consultation with local staff,” Jeff Altstadter, vice president of communications for the XFL, said. “There are no changes in our business plans.”

The San Antonio Brahmas lost their season opener 18-15 at home to the St. Louis Battlehawks, in dramatic fashion. Early reports show the attendance for the Brahmas season opener at 24,245 — a number that nearly doubled the first-week attendance of other teams in the XFL.

XFL owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia were also in attendance on Sunday for the game and announced that the Alamo City will host the XFL championship game to be played at the Alamodome on May 13.

“The League is committed to San Antonio and the championship game and is well positioned for future growth. We are looking forward to week two of the season and all of our remaining games,” Altstadter said.

