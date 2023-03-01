Man wanted for attacking business owner with crowbar during burglary, police say

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person accused of burglarizing a business and later assaulting the owner with a crowbar.

The incident happened between 3-3:15 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 6800 block of W. Military Drive on the West Side.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, a 39-year-old man was alerted by a surveillance system that someone was burglarizing his business.

He drove to the business and saw damage to the rear door. As he entered the business, the burglar ran off through the back door, police said.

The business owner went after him and tackled him. The burglar then used a crowbar to assault the man, striking him in the head, police said.

The burglar ran off toward Pinn Road.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

