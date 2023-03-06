83º

Boerne ISD names 2023 District Teacher of the Year

A 6th-grade math teacher has won District Teacher of the Year

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Boerne ISD names 2023 District Teacher of the Year (Boerne ISD)

A Boerne Middle School North 6th-grade math teacher has earned this year’s District Teacher of the Year title.

On Saturday, the Boerne Independent School District announced Rachel Bunker as the District Teacher of the Year at the Boerne Education Foundation Rock On Fundraiser.

Bunker received a $10,000 check from Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne and a $1,500 stipend from Boerne ISD.

“Rachel is very well deserving of this accolade,” said Boerne ISD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Price. “She has done a wonderful job teaching and mentoring our students throughout her time at BISD.”

Bunker has taught at Boerne ISD for 16 years, including the past eight at Boerne Middle School North.

“We greatly appreciate the hard work and sacrifice that Rachel and all our teachers have made,” said Price.

The 12 other campus teachers of the year received $500 cash from Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne and a $1,000 stipend from Boerne ISD.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

