SAN ANTONIO – Beginning Saturday morning, ChildSafe will distribute Cardboard Kids across Bexar County to empower families to discuss child abuse.

ChildSafe will hand out Cardboard Kids at five locations to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect, and empower adults and children to discuss the topic.

Cardboard Kids represent the thousands of children in communities who are enduring abuse, a news release said.

“The urgency of preventing child abuse has intensified as our community has experienced an increase in violent incidents towards children during the pandemic and the growing acceptance of online sexual exploitation of minors,” said ChildSafe President and CEO Kim Abernethy.

Pick-up a Cardboard Kids cutout to help prevent child abuse (ChildSafe)

Distributions will be held at the following locations on March 11:

Concepcion Park , 600 Theo Parkway

Eisenhower Park, 19399 NW Military Hwy

Olmos Basin Park , 651 Devine Rd.

ChildSafe Campus , 3730 IH 10 East

United Way of San Antonio & Bexar County, 700 S. Alamo

Community members that pick up Cardboard Kids are encouraged to post photos of their cardboard person on social media with #cardboardkidsSA as a hashtag on April 6.

The organization hopes the online movement will help start a dialogue about child abuse.

Abernethy asks every community member to learn the signs of child abuse and report abuse if it is suspected.

You can call the Texas Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 if a situation needs to be investigated.

For more on ChildSafe click here.

