Willy Wonka pop-up bar open for limited time in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Step into a “world of pure imagination” at Porta Rossa’s Wonka Bar pop-up.

The Pearl-area bar is open daily from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. until Sunday, March 12.

The pop-up offers Wonka-themed photo opportunities set up throughout the bar and a themed specialty drink menu.

The drink menu includes “Snozzberries Taste Like Snozzberries” and “Violet You’re Turning Violet.”

Local San Antonio artist, Colton Valentine, known for his iconic Santa Mural, designed extravagant props throughout the bar.

“I basically designed and built all the props; me and Jessica, who manages the bar, teamed up for the super immersive vibe,” said Valentine.

The venue is open to all ages till 9 p.m., and after that 21 years and over.

More information about the pop-up can be found online.

