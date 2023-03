Spring break is back and so are the crowds! KSAT's Garrett Brnger talked with some downtown businesses who say they're happy that the rush is on.

San Antonio – March means money for San Antonio’s tourism industry.

With families from around the state, and even beyond, heading to the Alamo City for spring break, businesses are enjoying the cash flow.

After several years overshadowed by the pandemic, restaurants on the Riverwalk tell KSAT’s Garrett Brnger that things are looking up.

Additionally, Visit San Antonio previously told KSAT that 2023 could break all city occupancy records as visitors flock to the city.