2 hospitalized in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in critical condition after an overnight three-vehicle crash on Loop 410, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said a southbound Jaguar struck the end of a Camaro, pushing it into a crash cushion.

The Camaro was redirected and stopped on the right shoulder. The Jaguar was also redirected and stopped between the second and third lanes.

A Rav4 then crashed into the passenger door of the Jaguar, splitting the car in half.

The front half of the Jaguar was redirected into a concrete median, and the Toyota took the second half.

The passenger of the Jaguar was ejected from the car during the crash and was unresponsive. The driver was found in the front half of the car. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both the Camaro and Toyota drivers were evaluated for intoxication.

The driver of the Toyota was booked for Driving While Intoxicated.