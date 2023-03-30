2 men used stolen debit card at shoe store, police say; Crime Stoppers seeks clues to find them

Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who used a stolen debit card to buy some items at a shoe store. The men entered WSS in the 4800 block of West Commerce on Jan. 15 and bought multiple items with a card that belonged to a 65-year-old woman, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly used a stolen debit card to buy some items at a shoe store.

The men entered WSS in the 4800 block of West Commerce on Jan. 15 and bought multiple items with a card that belonged to a 65-year-old woman, San Antonio police said.

If you recognize the men, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

