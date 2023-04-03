Group accused in $6K theft at Ulta may be tied to other cases, San Marcos police say

San Marcos police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group that stole about $6,000 in merchandise from Ulta at 750 Barnes Drive on Jan. 30, 2023.

Police said that on Jan. 30, the young women went to the store at 750 Barnes Drive and concealed the items.

They left in a silver van, police said.

The same group is suspected of committing similar crimes at other stores in the area and in New Braunfels.

Police released surveillance photos of them on Friday, and are asking anyone with information to call officers. Tips can be made by calling 512-754-2288 or emailing ccormier@sanmarcostx.gov.

