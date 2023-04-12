Official City of San Antonio 2023 Fiesta medals unveiled; 2 giveaway events announced

SAN ANTONIO – The official City of San Antonio 2023 Fiesta medals have been unveiled and residents will have a chance to add them to their collection for free.

The three medal designs commemorate the mural, “The Spirit Within”, which is in development on the north-facing wall of Market Square’s Farmers Market at Commerce Street.

Each year, the City of San Antonio features a signature piece of public art in the Department of Arts & Culture’s collection as its official Fiesta medal.

The official City of San Antonio medals will be available to residents for free during two Fiesta medal giveaway events.

The first event is from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Centro de Artes Gallery located at 101 S. Santa Rosa. Also at this event, the City of San Antonio’s Communications & Engagement and Center City Development & Operations Departments will also hand out medals. These limited-edition medals will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The second medal giveaway is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Centro de Artes Gallery.

Following the giveaway events, the Department of Arts & Culture will offer the official City of San Antonio Fiesta medals through the Donate to the Arts program. Any contributors donating $20 or more will be mailed one official City of San Antonio 2023 The Spirit Within Fiesta Medal while supplies last.

When the mural and the area construction are complete later this year, “The Spirit Within” will be a massive 18′ x 155′ artwork covering an entire side wall of the Farmers Market building. Developed as part of the Department of Arts & Culture’s focus on bringing public art to the Zona Cultural District, it will be a new icon and landmark for the area.

The artwork was created by collaborative artists Ashleigh Garza and Hailey Marmolejo in coordination with San Anto Cultural Arts, who incorporated the community in the painting process. The mural features women donning luchador masks, constellations and Alebrijes - which are brightly colored mythical creatures represented through Mexican folk-art sculptures and can be found throughout Market Square. Every element incorporated in the design serves as a reminder that the location’s rich multicultural history is imbued with feminine connotations.

