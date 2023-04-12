Shooting at Southwest Side apartment complex may be related to relationship rivalry, police say

Police found the victim hiding in a neighbor's downstairs apartment at the Artisan at Creedside complex. They say the suspect had run away but was caught a short time later.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a shooting Wednesday morning at a Southwest Side apartment complex may have stemmed from some sort of relationship rivalry involving a woman and two men.

Officers answered the call about the gunfire shortly after 7 a.m. at the Artisan at Creekside apartments, located in the 1900 block of S. San Marcos Street.

They say witnesses told them a man showed up at a second-floor apartment and shot another man who was inside the home with a woman and baby.

The man who was shot was wounded in his leg. Afterward, police say he ran to a downstairs neighbor’s apartment to hide from the suspect. He then was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No one else was hit by the gunfire.

Officers keep watch over the building where the shooting happened. They say the victim was shot in a second floor apartment, then ran to a neighbor to get away from the shooter. (KSAT 12 News)

The suspect in the shooting ran away. However, police knew who he was and tracked him down within about an hour.

The suspect was taken into custody at an East Side home, police said.

Investigators were still trying to sort out the relationships between the men and the woman, but they say it appears the shooting was a case of domestic violence.