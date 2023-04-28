IN PHOTOS: Large hail pummels parts of north Bexar County

Strong storms came through South Central Texas on Friday evening, bringing large hail to some areas and heavy rainfall. (Photos submitted through KSAT Connect)

Strong storms came through South Central Texas on Friday evening, bringing large hail to some areas in north Bexar County and heavy rainfall.

According to KSAT 12 meteorologists, the storms are heading southward and are expected to pass through San Antonio by 8 p.m.

Some of the biggest concerns with these storms were large hail, powerful winds and lightning.

If you have storm or hail photos you want to share, you can do so through KSAT Connect here or on our KSAT 12 app.

Below are images shared by KSAT viewers of hail that came through during Friday’s storms:

KayRose Hail coming down off Hausman and 1604 29 minutes ago 0 San Antonio

pjb Interstate 10 and Fair Oaks Ranch Paul 28 minutes ago 0 San Antonio

YznagaSaga Quarter and dime size Hail in Stone Oak 16 minutes ago 0 San Antonio

heschmi1 Looks close to quarters in Timberwood Park. 17 minutes ago 0 San Antonio