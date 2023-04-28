76º

IN PHOTOS: Large hail pummels parts of north Bexar County

You can submit your hail and storm photos through KSAT Connect!

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Strong storms came through South Central Texas on Friday evening, bringing large hail to some areas and heavy rainfall. (Photos submitted through KSAT Connect) (KSAT viewers)

Strong storms came through South Central Texas on Friday evening, bringing large hail to some areas in north Bexar County and heavy rainfall.

According to KSAT 12 meteorologists, the storms are heading southward and are expected to pass through San Antonio by 8 p.m.

Some of the biggest concerns with these storms were large hail, powerful winds and lightning.

If you have storm or hail photos you want to share, you can do so through KSAT Connect here or on our KSAT 12 app.

Below are images shared by KSAT viewers of hail that came through during Friday’s storms:

Sergio Luera

Bigger, Bigger and Bigger

0
Utopia
Sergio Luera

It just got bigger!!!

0
San Antonio
Pins User
0
San Antonio
Pins User

Hailing like crazy in Bandera.

0
San Antonio
Gaia33

Ouch!

0
San Antonio
rchain

Pipe Creek

0
San Antonio
Zach G

Pearsall, Tx

0
Pearsall
pjb

Boerne near Fair Oaks Ranch

0
San Antonio
jdgsatx210

Hail from the storm.

0
Pipe Creek
KayRose

Hail coming down off Hausman and 1604

0
San Antonio
KGarcia
0
San Antonio
Casseydeluna

I-10 and de Zavala

0
San Antonio
pjb

Interstate 10 and Fair Oaks Ranch Paul

0
San Antonio
Mary Lewis

Between San Pedro and Blanco

0
San Antonio
Brieeortiz23

Leon valley hail 6:35

0
San Antonio
sweetsyn

Hollywood Park

0
San Antonio
Juan E

Pea sized at 1604/Bandera

0
San Antonio
BK Guzman

Friday night storm

0
San Antonio
YznagaSaga

Quarter and dime size Hail in Stone Oak

0
San Antonio
heschmi1

Looks close to quarters in Timberwood Park.

0
San Antonio
Pins User

Pea sized hail with heavy rain in Alamo Ranch!

0
San Antonio
Pins User

Live Oak

0
San Antonio
Ecervera

Prue and Bandera.

0
San Antonio
Melloello

Encino Park

0
San Antonio
Nami L

Dominion at 6:20 pm

0
San Antonio
ewbradfute

Pea sized hail in Alamo Ranch

0
San Antonio
Why

Hail in Universal City

0
San Antonio

