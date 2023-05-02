SeaWorld San Antonio offers free admission to veterans, families for Military Appreciation Month

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. military veterans and their families can get into SeaWorld San Antonio for free for a limited time in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

SeaWorld announced Tuesday that it is offering veterans and up to three guests free admission for one day from May 14 to July 9. The offer is valid for military veterans, retirees and honorably separated officers.

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid, active military ID to qualify.

Active-duty military members and their guests already have free admission throughout the year, according to a news release.

The free admission is available through SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s Waves of Honor program, which offers discounts and promotions for military members year-round.

“We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks,” SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson said in a news release. “The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our county. We welcome all military families for a fun-filled day as a thank you for their continued sacrifice and service.”

Those eligible can register for their free single-day tickets by clicking here.

