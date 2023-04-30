Briscoe Western Art Museum to host free ‘Locals’ Day’ event

SAN ANTONIO – The community is invited to the Briscoe Western Art Museum for a day of free admission to the cultural arts experience this upcoming Sunday.

The museum displays scenic landscapes, stunning wildlife sculptures, vaqueros, charreadas, and more, all captured by today’s top Western artists and shared through the museum’s annual Night of Artists Exhibition.

One of the premier Western Art exhibitions in the world, Night of Artists, features nearly 300 new works of painting, sculpture, and mixed media by more than 80 leading contemporary Western artists.

The Night of Artists public exhibition can be enjoyed during regular museum hours through May 7 and is included in museum admission.

Additionally, the exhibition includes a fixed-price sale of works, meaning some pieces are available for purchase.

Once the exhibition concludes, the works join private collections, making Night of Artists the only opportunity to view the collection.

