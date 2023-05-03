Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for road rage shooting that killed woman

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a road rage shooting that killed a woman and injured her child in April 2021.

Cedrick De Shay Wallace, 29, was sentenced on Wednesday in 144th District Court with Judge Michael Mery.

Authorities said that on April 9, 2021, Wallace shot at a car driven by Lucia Mendoza as they were traveling in the 2800 block of Interstate 35 North.

Mendoza was struck by the gunfire, and she tried to flee the gunfire, jumped a nearby curb, drove through a grassy area and rammed into a gate, according to San Antonio police.

Mendoza was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her two children were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the other child was not injured.

Wallace was arrested that November after police received tips from citizens. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“A simple drive with your children should not end in a murder,” Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a news release. “As a parent, my heart goes out to this entire family; I’m glad our office was able to provide them with a sense of closure and the confidence that justice prevailed.”

