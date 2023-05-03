‘I’m going to blow through this b****’: Teen arrested for pointing gun at girlfriend’s mother, records say

SAN ANTONIO – A teen was arrested Tuesday afternoon for an incident involving his girlfriend’s mother last December.

Carmelo Converse, 18, was arrested on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after allegedly pointing a gun at the woman on Dec. 28, 2022, in the 1200 block of W Loop 1604.

Converse and his girlfriend went to the victim’s home in December to take her to the hospital following a recent car accident she had been in.

During the visit, the victim and her daughter began arguing in front of the home and when Converse tried to intervene the victim told him to “mind his own business,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

That’s when police say Converse pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victim, causing the victim to run inside her home.

Converse then chased the woman, stopped directly in front of the house and yelled, “If something happens to me, I’m going to blow through this b****,” the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, this is not the first time Converse has verbally made threats toward the woman. Prior to the December incident, he is alleged to have said “I’m coming back to kill all of you and blow through this b****.”

Bexar County Jail records show Converse is being held on bonds totaling $200,000. He also had two outstanding warrants for drug offenses.