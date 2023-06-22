SAPD: Victim uncooperative after being found shot in chest

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man was shot on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. to The WerX Apartments in the 12200 block of Blanco Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Churchill High School after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the victim however was not very cooperative, so they don’t have much to go on. A witness who heard the gunshot told officers about a “black male, wearing dark clothing and a hoodie.”

The witness said he saw the suspect pacing back and forth next to the victim who was laying on the ground. The witness said the suspect walked towards Churchill High School, where police are now canvassing the area looking for the suspect.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, and his condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.