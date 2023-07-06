Man arrested in connection with burglaries across San Antonio, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who is linked to “multiple burglaries” across San Antonio.

Jose Trinidad Patino, 39, was arrested as part of an undercover operation through Facebook Marketplace.

According to Patino’s arrest warrant affidavit, a complaint was filed with police on June 30 after a building manager was notified by several friends that items from his property showed up on Facebook Marketplace.

The stolen items were identified as nine fishing poles.

On July 4, another building was burglarized and the culprit was caught on surveillance video.

Detectives linked the Facebook profile selling the stolen items to a woman identified through SAPD databases.

Police said Patino is that woman’s boyfriend and he resembled the man in the surveillance video from July 4.

Detectives made arrangements to purchase the stolen items and after making contact with Patino, arrested him without incident. At the time of his apprehension, Patino had active warrants.

Police recovered seven of the stolen reels totaling $4,200.

Detectives questioned Patino on several other items seen on the Facebook profile, but Patino said they were already sold.

Patino was previously arrested in November 2022, in connection with several burglaries that were under investigation at the time. He was allegedly seen on surveillance video trying to cash fraudulent lottery tickets stolen from a North Side store.

Court records show Patino has several charges, including theft, dating as far back as 2006.

According to a Facebook post from SAPD, Patino was booked for an outstanding felony warrant and burglary of a building with intent to commit thefts.

His bond is currently set at $30,000.