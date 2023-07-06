21-year-old man found dead near East Side park identified

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man who was shot and killed on the East Side earlier this week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Axel Barbosa was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to San Antonio police, he was found in the 800 block of Green Valley Drive with gunshot wounds to his torso. The area is not far from Skyline Park near WW White Road and Interstate 10. Police said there were shell casings nearby.

Police are investigating if his death is connected to an abandoned car that was found nearby on the Intestate 10 access road.

A driver for the TxDOT Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) program found the car on the side of the road. The vehicle had damage from gunfire, and the HERO driver called the police.

Both scenes were processed by police.

Information about the shooter is unknown at this time.

