SAPD identifies security guard charged in shooting at H-E-B convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has released the name of a security guard who shot a man at an H-E-B convenience store earlier this week.

Carlos Molina, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. He has since bonded out of jail.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that on Monday evening, a 40-year-old man created a disturbance in the convenience store at Zarzamora Road near Southwest Military Drive on the Southwest Side.

Molina and another security guard arrived at the scene and confronted the man as he exited the store.

According to the report, the “guards tried to get the victim to comply with their commands and the victim refused.”

When the man walked toward Molina, the guard shot him in the right leg, police said.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and was in critical condition.

Police on Monday said they would review the security video to determine if any charges will be filed. A preliminary report released the following day said the security guard was charged.

A pre-hearing is set for Aug. 2, records show.

