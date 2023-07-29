Man arrested for stealing over $4K in appliances from model home, affidavit says

Benjamin Argumedo, 51, was arrested for burglary of a building on July 28, 2023.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of appliances from a new model home that was under construction in 2021, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Benjamin Argumedo, 51, was taken into custody on Friday and booked for burglary of a building, booking records with the Bexar County jail show.

A homeowner reported to police that someone had broken into their gated community home in the 140 block of Bedingfeld Drive between 6 p.m. on July 26, 2021, and 7:30 a.m. July 27, 2021, stealing $4,544 worth of appliances.

Officials said it was unknown if the home was secured during the time of the robbery. However, investigators believe Argumedo escaped by scaling the house with an improvised rope ladder and a 2x4 board found along the wall.

Authorities collected DNA from the home’s garage, including blood evidence and a partially burnt cigarette. The extracted DNA was later entered into the CODIS database on June 24 of that same year.

On March 14, police found Argumedo hiding in the attic of another new model home.

During that investigation, Argumedo’s phone was taken, and detectives found numerous pictures of stainless steel appliances in text messages with buyers.

Argumedo also commented on “doing a lick” in his text messages, which is street slang for criminal jobs.

Police noted that Argumedo sold the stolen appliances that are worth thousands for less than hundreds.

Shavano Park police collected a DNA sample after his felony arrest for burglary of a building, and was found to be a match in the 2021 July burglary.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. Records show he is being held on a $7,500 bond.