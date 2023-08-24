82º
Bicyclist taken to the hospital after hit-and-run on Southeast Side

Lanes are closed in the area of southbound Loop 410 and South WW White Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on the Southeast Side on Thursday morning.

San Antonio police said a vehicle hit someone on a bicycle on South WW White Road near Loop 410 and the driver kept going, dragging the bike about 200 yards.

Another driver called 911 to report the incident.

Police said the bicyclist, who is an adult, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

It is unknown if police have a description of the suspect vehicle.

The WW White exit ramp on southbound Loop 410 and the access road are closed as of 8 a.m. Northbound WW White is also closed between Loop 410 and Southeast Military Drive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio police investigate a crash at S. WW White Road near Loop 410 on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2023. (KSAT)

