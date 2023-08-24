Bicyclist taken to the hospital after hit-and-run on Southeast Side

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on the Southeast Side on Thursday morning.

San Antonio police said a vehicle hit someone on a bicycle on South WW White Road near Loop 410 and the driver kept going, dragging the bike about 200 yards.

Another driver called 911 to report the incident.

Police said the bicyclist, who is an adult, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

It is unknown if police have a description of the suspect vehicle.

The WW White exit ramp on southbound Loop 410 and the access road are closed as of 8 a.m. Northbound WW White is also closed between Loop 410 and Southeast Military Drive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio police investigate a crash at S. WW White Road near Loop 410 on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2023. (KSAT)

