120 tons of frozen chicken strips recalled

Conagra Brands recalled the frozen entrees after a customer notified the company that they had suffered an injury to their mouth from a piece of plastic.

The recall is for the 8.9-ounce carton of Banquet Chicken Strips Meal, with a best-if-used-by date of Dec. 11, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025, or Jan. 7, 2025, along with the lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton. The products affected by the recall have the establishment number “EST. P-9″ printed on the side of the carton.

Consumers are urged to return the product to the store or throw it out.

Dog food recall

A Texas-based company is recalling a brand of its premium dog food over possible salmonella contamination.

Mid America Pet Food, of Mount Pleasant, is voluntarily recalling 644 cases of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The 5-pound bags have lot code 1000016385 and a best-by date of April 30, 2024.

The recall was issued after a sample tested positive for salmonella. No illness have been reported.

Highchair recall

More than 83,000 highchairs are being recalled after two dozen children fell.

TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs.

The bolts that secure the seat to the base can loosen and the seat can detach. Eleven children were reported injured.

The Boon Flair highchairs were sold from 2008 to 2009, while the “Flair Elite” models were sold from 2008 to 2017. Consumers can identify the products with their model number and manufacturing date codes here.

Families are urged to stop using the chairs and to contact Tomy for a free repair kit.

Smart plug recall

Thousands of smart plugs sold on Amazon are being recalled because they may shock users.

Emporia sold about 80,000 smart plugs on its website and on Amazon from July 2022 through May 2023.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission notice, the plugs may not be adequately grounded.

Customers contact Emporia for a refund or replacement.