Sheriff releases artist rendering of woman in hopes of identifying remains found last year

Nearly a year after a human skull was found in southwest Bexar County, the sheriff’s office has released an artist rendering of a woman in hopes of solving the case.

The skull was found on Dec. 22, 2022, in the 7900 block of Serro Medina near the intersection of Pue Road and Loop 1604. A group of motorists found the skull while replacing a tire on their vehicle.

Sheriff Javier Salazar held a press conference Thursday afternoon and released the rendering of the woman but said the investigation is far from over.

“We’ve still got some work to do on this case... We don’t have enough information to call it a homicide,” Salazar said.

The rendering of the woman came from DPS, and the University of North Texas is also assisting in the investigation. The woman’s name is unknown, but she’s described as being between the ages of 20 and 35 and may have been Asian or Hispanic.

The skull was “relatively clean” when it was found, but forensic analysts said there were no indications of trauma. There were also no other remains discovered in the area.

“No other body parts found is certainly troubling,” Salazar said.

Deputies said the skull may have been in that area for two years. It’s still unclear how or where the other remains are, according to Salazar.

Anyone with more information on the investigation or who the woman may be is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or via email BCSOtips@Bexar.org.