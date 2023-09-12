80º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man shot in calf during argument refuses to go to hospital for injury, SAPD says

Incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in 5500 block of I-35 North

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Northeast Side
I-35 motel shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s who was shot in the calf during an argument refused to be taken to a hospital early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at a Motel 6 in the 5500 block of Interstate 35 North, on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the victim told officers he was shot in the calf during an altercation. He then refused to go to the hospital for his injury.

Police said they have limited details about the shooting, and no suspect information. It’s unclear what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email