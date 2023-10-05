75º
Crews begin installing solar parking canopy at SeaWorld San Antonio

The canopy will shade approximately 1,200 parking spots

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

The 1,200-spot parking canopy is expected to be completed by April 2024. (SeaWorld San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors to SeaWorld San Antonio will soon be able to save their vehicles from the Texas heat.

In a news release, SeaWorld San Antonio announced that crews are in the beginning stages of installing a state-of-the-art solar parking canopy capable of holding approximately 1,200 vehicles.

The canopy will be located in the VIP section of SeaWorld San Antonio’s parking lot.

SeaWorld expects the solar panels in the canopy will produce around 16% of the park’s electricity consumption, a step the park is taking to reduce its carbon footprint.

“SeaWorld San Antonio’s investment in this groundbreaking solar project is a testament to our company’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Jodi Davenport, president of SeaWorld San Antonio.

The park has an ongoing history of conservation initiatives, including park lighting systems being on timers to reduce energy when the park is closed and collecting splashed water from animal pools.

Construction on the solar panel canopy is expected to be completed by April 2024.

