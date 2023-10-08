SAPD: Truck pulling travel trailer crashes into two vehicles, utility pole

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 80s was taken to an area hospital after his vehicle crashed into two vehicles and a utility pole early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred in the 10000 block of Westwood Loop.

According to police, the man was driving a Ram 3500 pulling a travel trailer when his vehicle began to veer into the grass shoulder.

That’s when the truck crashed into two vehicles stopped at the intersection of Culebra and Westwood Loop.

The truck continued moving through the intersection until it crashed into a utility pole, where it stopped, according to SAPD.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he was not in stable condition but was in emergency surgery.

Further investigation concluded the man suffered a medical episode, which caused the erratic driving.

The condition of the two drivers who were hit is not known.

SAPD does not expect to file criminal charges.