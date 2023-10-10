Man killed after falling from 18-wheeler, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after they fell from a traveling18-wheeler late Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he fell from a moving 18-wheeler late Monday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of I-35 South and Fischer Road, not far from Pearsall and Von Ormy on the city’s Southwest Side.

The BCSO says the man who died was a stowaway. The man was on the outside of the big rig and was trying to hang on between the cab and the trailer when he lost his grip and fell. Deputies say the man was then run over by the 18 wheeler.

The 18-wheeler driver stopped and tried to help, BCSO said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they do not know who the man was, or where he was coming from.

After the accident, authorities shut down that section of I-35 near Fischer Road. The lanes have since reopened.