Authorities ID two people killed in shooting at house party

Two people were killed and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in the 300 block of Roslyn.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman who were fatally shot at a house party over the weekend have been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Marvin Medrano, 40, and Jennifer Colin, 30, died of gunshot wounds to the head. Colin had just turned 30.

San Antonio police said Raul Trevino III, 20, opened fire at the party on Saturday night at a house in the 300 block of Roslyn Avenue.

Police said before the shooting, there was an argument between a partygoer and a neighbor. That neighbor left but then returned with their family, police said.

Police said the suspect showed up at the front yard of the house party and started arguing.

At some point, he pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting Medrano, Colin and their 13-year-old daughter, police said.

Medrano shot back and injured Trevino and Trevino’s relative, police said.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trevino and his relative were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bexar County Jail records show he has since been arrested and charged with capital murder-multiple persons, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond is set at $825,000.

