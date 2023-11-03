Central Comal County MUD District 1 Directors, Propositions election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters will select up to five candidates for directors on the Central Comal County Municipal Utility District No. 1. Voters will also decide the fate of four propositions.
Live results are embedded below.
Central Comal County MUD District 1
Candidate
Votes
%
Robert Johnson Jr.
00%
Paola Lloyd
00%
Felicia Klearner
00%
David Gragg
00%
Robert Early
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
