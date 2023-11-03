72º
Local News

Central Comal County MUD District 1 Directors, Propositions election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters will select up to five directors, four propositions

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2023, Comal County, Election Results
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 7, 2023.

Voters will select up to five candidates for directors on the Central Comal County Municipal Utility District No. 1. Voters will also decide the fate of four propositions.

Live results are embedded below.

Central Comal County MUD District 1

Central Comal County MUD No. 1 Directors

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Johnson Jr.
00%
Paola Lloyd
00%
Felicia Klearner
00%
David Gragg
00%
Robert Early
00%

Central Comal County MUD No. 1 Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Central Comal County MUD No. 1 Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Central Comal County MUD No. 1 Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Central Comal County MUD No. 1 Prop. D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

